Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 5,331 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Shares of CVX traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.84. The company had a trading volume of 257,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,735,087. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $204.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

