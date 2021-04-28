Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 933 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,854 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $514.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,211. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $479.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $245.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.57 and a one year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,705 shares of company stock worth $18,599,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

