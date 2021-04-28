Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.53. 4,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,455. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $259.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.68 and a 200-day moving average of $212.86.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

