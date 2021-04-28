Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.1% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $25,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Capital Trust Co increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $339.17. 1,241,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,268,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $211.12 and a fifty-two week high of $342.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

