Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 4,964 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,241,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.69. 439,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,464,019. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.10 and a 200-day moving average of $135.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

