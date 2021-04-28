Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,422 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $57.32. 12,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $54.15. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.