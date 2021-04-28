Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,042 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,987,000 after buying an additional 480,279 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after buying an additional 497,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,715,000 after buying an additional 138,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after buying an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

WMT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.52. 90,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,078,075. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.17. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

