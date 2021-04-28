Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 174,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 15.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 68,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 38.0% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 69,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,177 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 69,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of AT&T by 9.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

NYSE:T traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.13. 355,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,497,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

