Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $30.57 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $30,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 176,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $228.17. 863,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,336,645. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.