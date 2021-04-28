Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $6.82 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,581,000 after buying an additional 1,839,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,285,000 after buying an additional 1,731,251 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE RTX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.30. The company had a trading volume of 175,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,846. The company has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a PE ratio of -70.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $83.69.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.