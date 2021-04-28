Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $9.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.76. 1,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,891. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $127.65 and a 12-month high of $195.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.70.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

