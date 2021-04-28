Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 5,601 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Intel by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 19.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 12.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $57.30. 693,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,645,324. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

