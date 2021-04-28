Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 5,754 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

CRM traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.97. 106,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,955,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.45. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

