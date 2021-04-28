Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.67. 262,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,229,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

