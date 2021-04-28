Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7,187.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,378,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,867,000 after purchasing an additional 747,974 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.69. 26,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.73 and a 200 day moving average of $204.69.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.27.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

