Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,174,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $311.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,356. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.73.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.