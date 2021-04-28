Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 710 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $384.22. 184,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,567. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $384.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $369.88 and its 200 day moving average is $346.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.