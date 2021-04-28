Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.75. 23,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,862. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.78. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.24.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.