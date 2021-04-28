Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 10,045 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,956 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $14,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 28,313 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 6,063 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.29. The company had a trading volume of 113,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.45. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $1,005,813.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,879.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

