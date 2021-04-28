Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,753 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $16,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock traded down $7.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $665.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,758. The company has a market capitalization of $279.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $605.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.73. ASML Holding has a one year low of $275.96 and a one year high of $675.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

