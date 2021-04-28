Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 20,268 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,401 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,268 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for about 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $37,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. United Bank lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,004.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 83,006 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.95. 48,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,490,813. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.73. The company has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Guggenheim raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.52.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.