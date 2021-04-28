Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $35,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANTM traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $376.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.16. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $386.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.25%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

