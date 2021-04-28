Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,302 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,345,000 after purchasing an additional 194,728 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $878,514,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.57.

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.95. 51,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,763. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78. The company has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.86.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

