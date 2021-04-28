Whittier Trust Co. Sells 20,767 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,767 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BLK traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $818.03. 1,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,492. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $766.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $712.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.35 and a 52 week high of $827.84. The stock has a market cap of $124.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

