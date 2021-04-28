Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

WBRBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wienerberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. Wienerberger has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.091 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

