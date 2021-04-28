William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 59.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 83,096 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 67,736 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

