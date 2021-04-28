William K. Sr. Wray Sells 1,200 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Stock

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WASH stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.42. 28,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,786. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $888.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

