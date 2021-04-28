Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.23 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLMS traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 329,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,255. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. Williams Industrial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $64.12 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

