Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Earns Market Perform Rating from William Blair

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

Shares of WSM opened at $178.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $188.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.25 and its 200-day moving average is $126.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,810. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,829,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after buying an additional 72,542 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after acquiring an additional 707,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,001,000 after purchasing an additional 202,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

