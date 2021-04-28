Wings (WINGS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26,263.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Wings has a market cap of $10.31 million and $26,263.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wings has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Wings coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00065824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.17 or 0.00866815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00065730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00096199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.14 or 0.08202907 BTC.

About Wings

Wings is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

