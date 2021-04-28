Wingstop (WING) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) in the last few weeks:

4/26/2021 – Wingstop is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2021 – Wingstop is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/31/2021 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $160.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $187.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $155.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of WING stock traded up $7.87 on Wednesday, hitting $155.96. 26,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,955. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.78 and its 200 day moving average is $136.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 162.46, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,435,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,482,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 233,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 207,095 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wingstop by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after purchasing an additional 122,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 173,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after acquiring an additional 97,504 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

