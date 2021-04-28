WINkLink (WIN) Trading Up 15.2% Over Last Week

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WINkLink has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $418.45 million and approximately $394.59 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00061479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.00274080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $569.65 or 0.01037225 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00025625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.52 or 0.00707425 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,296.47 or 1.00684334 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

