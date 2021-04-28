Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.26

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 6974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,741,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 125,752 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Wipro by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,366,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 643,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,902 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Wipro by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,479,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,657,000 after acquiring an additional 392,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,623,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 180,983 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

