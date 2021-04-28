WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Short Interest Update

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the March 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WKEY opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. WISeKey International has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $132.17 million and a P/E ratio of -3.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WISeKey International stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of WISeKey International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

