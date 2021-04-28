Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.30

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.14). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14), with a volume of 895,502 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.52.

About Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

