Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $177.01

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.01 ($2.31) and traded as high as GBX 179.90 ($2.35). Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at GBX 176.10 ($2.30), with a volume of 5,404,797 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRW. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 207 ($2.70) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 197 ($2.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of £4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 179.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 177.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.11 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s payout ratio is 1.72%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

