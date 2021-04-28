Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $234.49 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $215.97 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.45.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $141,594.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,280,516.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 263.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,147,000 after purchasing an additional 84,075 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $228,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $1,462,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

