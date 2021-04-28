Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MSFT. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.32.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $254.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.99. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $169.39 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.