Wolfe Research Upgrades Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Outperform

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

F stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

