Woodcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $144,793.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $888,614.55 and $144,793.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,604.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,720.70 or 0.04982531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $256.31 or 0.00469395 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $892.81 or 0.01635050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.42 or 0.00760776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.27 or 0.00522432 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00063574 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $237.37 or 0.00434705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

