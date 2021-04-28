Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Short Interest Update

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Woodside Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Woodside Petroleum stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. Woodside Petroleum has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

