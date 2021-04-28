Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.00

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 14452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 29.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

