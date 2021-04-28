Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Worthington Industries worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WOR. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 60,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $4,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,415,518 shares in the company, valued at $96,255,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $1,035,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,583,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,310 shares of company stock worth $7,616,882 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

WOR opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

