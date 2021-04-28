Wownero (WOW) Price Hits $1.33

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002440 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 95.8% higher against the US dollar. Wownero has a total market cap of $62.92 million and $1.16 million worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00061727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00065555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020773 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.52 or 0.00274282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

