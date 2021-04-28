WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 986.50 ($12.89).

Get WPP alerts:

LON:WPP opened at GBX 985.20 ($12.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of £12.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 938.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 811.61. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 534.60 ($6.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 989.20 ($12.92).

In other news, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total value of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26). Also, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, for a total transaction of £9,070 ($11,850.01).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.