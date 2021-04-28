WPP (NYSE:WPP) Shares Gap Up to $66.24

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.24, but opened at $68.90. WPP shares last traded at $68.98, with a volume of 281 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPP. BNP Paribas raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9777 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in WPP by 716.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile (NYSE:WPP)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

