Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Reaches $54,969.47 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $8.63 billion and approximately $159.23 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $54,969.47 or 1.00055212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00042968 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010643 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00133105 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000968 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001811 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 157,036 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

