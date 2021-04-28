Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Cap Reaches $3.95 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and approximately $533.31 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $566.08 or 0.01034046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00061486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00276192 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004394 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00026750 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $390.95 or 0.00714130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,794.06 or 1.00090561 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001691 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,982,163 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

