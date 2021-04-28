Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for about $575.26 or 0.01056139 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $4.03 billion and approximately $402.76 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00061454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.83 or 0.00275086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004418 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00025747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.00707583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,111.35 or 1.01180680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,000,555 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

