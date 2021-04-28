Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Hits $366.55 on Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $704,146.84 and $4,007.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $366.55 or 0.00671723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00061133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.33 or 0.00275210 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $564.01 or 0.01033566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.82 or 0.00725803 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00025685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,234.94 or 0.99953440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.